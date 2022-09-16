World

Flash Flooding In Central Italy Leaves At Least 10 Dead, Four Missing

Italy Flooding in Marche

Twitter/Screenshot/public user: weatheralert15

Devan Bugbee
Unprecedented rainfall caused flash flooding that devastated several towns in Italy’s mountainous Marche region Thursday, leaving at least ten people dead and four missing.

The unexpected downpour across the Adriatic province has ravaged streets, ruined buildings and wrecked vehicles, footage of the incident showed. Another video showed first responders searching the region in inflatable rescue boats. (RELATED: Extreme Drought Reveals Enormous Unexploded WWII Munition In Riverbed)

The Marche region experienced “about one-third of the rainfall you’d usually get in a year” over the span of just a few hours, Fabrizio Curcio, the head of Italy’s civil protection department, stated, according to The Washington Post.

The floods ripped a son from his mother’s arms, but he was eventually rescued, Riccardo Pasqualini, the mayor of the Italian town of Barbara, told Italian state radio, according to ABC News. Pasqualini also reported that a mother and daughter were swept away trying to escape the waters of the city and claimed that the deluge left Barbara’s 1,300 residents without potable water, the outlet noted.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi attributed the sudden downfall to climate change, the New York Post reported.

Giorgia Meloni, who is expected to succeed Draghi as prime minister after the Sept. 25 election, expressed her sympathies on social media.