‘Chaos’: MSNBC Guest Admits Biden Is Failing To ‘Alleviate’ Migrant Crisis

A NBC reporter said President Joe Biden was trying to avoid discussions about immigration and the border Friday while discussing the busing of migrants by Republican governors.

“Well, the way this is playing out on both sides, Democrat and Republican, has a lot to do with the midterms,” NBC Justice Reporter Julia Ainsley told MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell. “So, we understand obviously the political motivations of governors like Ron DeSantis in Florida, like Greg Abbott, to push these migrants into liberal strongholds, create chaos to try to make a political point.” (RELATED: ‘Virtue Signaling’: DeSantis Mocks Democrats Complaining About Having To Deal With Illegal Migrants)

The Biden administration changed rules about what made immigrants a “public charge” Sept. 8 and is reportedly considering plans to give illegal immigrants IDs. The White House condemned the busing of migrants Thursday, with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre labeling it “cruel.”

WATCH:

“But as we also understand from reporting at NBC is that the White House has been hesitant to get out and make a change and to try to do anything to try to take migrants away from the border and to do their own plan that might alleviate some of the chaos, because they simply don’t want immigration be the first thing people are talking about.”

Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona began busing migrants to cities like Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago earlier this year. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes with migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, prompting a meltdown from liberals.

“They would rather it be infrastructure, they would rather it be what the president recently has done on railroads, not immigration, but Republicans have a different play because they think that could get some of their voters to the polls,” Ainsley continued, “So, unfortunately, both sides of that tide are not lining up well for these migrants who’re caught in the middle.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.