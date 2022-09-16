‘His Hair Gel Is Interfering With His Brain’: Fox’s ‘The Five’ Rip Newsom’s Claim That Migrants Were ‘Kidnapped’

The co-hosts of “The Five” sounded off Friday afternoon about Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California’s claim that the 50 migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, were “kidnapped.”

“I think his hair gel is interfering with his brain,” DeSantis said in response to a demand by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California for the Justice Department to investigate DeSantis and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas for kidnapping over the transportation of migrants to so-called “sanctuary cities” in the wake of the two flights that delivered the migrants to the upscale resort town in New England.

Tyrus, a member of the panel, pointed out the Biden administration was moving migrants across the country. (RELATED: ‘An Absolutely Absurd Assertion’: Fox News Panel Lights Up Mayor For Calling Migrant Busses ‘Racist’)

WATCH:

“Let’s just go with the moving people. We didn’t start that party. It was being done by President Biden’s administration. They did it at night, they did their little midnight flights,” Tyrus said. “They were getting red eyes, we can’t go from the border to North Carolina to all over the country. Those were Democrats flying those planes – that was their idea. On much bigger numbers. And they were trying to hide it from the American people. So that is fine.”

“But sending people to sanctuary cities – now, I’m not a rocket surgeon, but I did attend a junior college. Sanctuary means safe place, right? That means you’re welcome, everyone,” Tyrus continued. “So wouldn’t it make sense if I was seeking asylum and I show up at the border and they say we’re going to send you to a sanctuary city, that sounds pretty good. So I’m failing to see where the kidnapping is.”

Abbott and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona began busing migrants from their states to New York City, Chicago and Washington, D.C., earlier this year. Migrants from Texas interviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation denied allegations that they were “tricked” into boarding the buses.

Judge Jeanine Pirro blasted President Joe Biden and Democrats for inaction on the border.

“If these people are not willing to deal with it we have to put it in front of them,” Pirro told co-host Geraldo Rivera.

“They’ve not listening, they’re lying,” she said later.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.