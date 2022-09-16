Deranged Left-Wing Nut Throws Fit Because CNN Dared To Feature A Daily Caller Alum On Morning Show

Writer and transgender activist Parker Molloy had a full-blown meltdown Thursday after CNN announced former Daily Caller reporter Kaitlan Collins would co-host a new morning show.

CNN announced Thursday it would scrap its morning show, “New Day” and replace it with a new morning roundtable featuring Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Collins.

“A former Daily Caller employee will now co-host CNN’s morning show,” Molloy tweeted.

In a follow up tweet, Molloy whined about an eight-year-old article entitled “Ice Bucket Challenge Hipsters: These Guantanamo Detainees Did It First” that Collins wrote.

“Good to see that CNN is getting back into the world of real news by, uh, letting the person who wrote the ‘lol waterboarding!’ article host their morning show.”

Molloy spent her time digging up other old pieces by Collins, who at the time was writing entertainment pieces, such as “DIY! How To Glare Like Michelle Obama” and another piece about the length of the Obama daughters’ skirts. After continuing her Twitter rampage, Molloy ended her thread claiming Collins’ hiring “says a lot about mainstream media’s big shift to the right.” (RELATED: Don Lemon Comments On Being Demoted: ‘I Was Not Demoted’)

Molloy did concede, however, that she has no “real complaints” about Collins but that “if you’re going to hand a former Daily Caller employee the reins to your morning show, you will get criticism.”

Daily Caller’s Dylan Housman said “Kaitlan went from writing some silly blogs to hosting a morning cable show. Pretty awesome. You went from being disavowed by your own community for encouraging another trans to kill themselves to … what do you do now exactly?”