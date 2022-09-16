‘The Future Is Uncancelable’: Once-Banned Social Media Company Aims To Protect Online Speech

Social media company Parler, which rose to prominence as a conservative alternative to Facebook and Twitter, announced plans to restructure Friday, shifting focus to provide a cloud hosting alternative to Big Tech.

The restructuring resulted in the creation of a new parent company for Parler, Parlement Technologies, with the goal of expanding beyond social media to develop new technology to advocate for the company’s free speech beliefs, Parlement Technologies announced in a press release. The first step in this new direction is the purchase of Dynascale, a cloud company that will be able to provide website hosting, among other services, for Parler and other clients. (RELATED: Google Won’t Let Trump’s App On Its Store — Here’s What It Does Allow)

“Today’s acquisition of private cloud infrastructure company, Dynascale, and the formation of a new company, Parlement Technologies, solidifies Parler‘s move to offer all businesses a haven from Big Tech, whereby they can run their businesses without fear of being canceled,” Christina Cravens, a Parlement Technologies executive, said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Parlement will continue to build platforms where freedom of expression is protected, including integrating crypto-social capabilities into Parler and seeking other technologies that support vital functions of our customers’ business.”

JUST IN: Dynascale Inc. has been acquired by Parlement Technologies. Parler has restructured into Parlement Technologies, Inc., operating a diversified yet cohesive portfolio of technology & platforms that will power the future of free speech. Learn more: https://t.co/fxuLy829Gr pic.twitter.com/BRPvQMBX7W — Dynascale Inc. (@DynascaleInc) September 16, 2022

Parler was removed from the Apple App Store and Alphabet’s Google Play store, and had its website hosting suspended by Amazon following the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, under allegations that content on Parler was violating the terms of service agreements of the various companies. This effectively resulted in the service being taken offline, but it has since acquired alternative website hosting and been reinstated on both app stores after making changes to its moderation policies and enforcement techniques, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Parler first launched in 2018, and its explosive growth can mostly be attributed to popularity amongst supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Reuters. Trump’s own social media app, Truth Social, has been blocked from approval on the Play Store, but remains active on the Apple App Store.

“We are entering a new era as Parlement Technologies, one that goes far beyond the boundaries of a free speech social media platform,” George Farmer, CEO of Parler and its new parent company, said in the press release. “Beginning today, we are building a new company that powers vital functions across business touch points from front-of-house customer viewpoints to back-of-house web infrastructure. We believe that Parlement Technologies will power the future. And the future is uncancelable.”

