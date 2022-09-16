Twitter Suspends Daily Caller’s Chrissy Clark Over Her Article On Promoting Transgenderism To Preschoolers

Twitter suspended Daily Caller education reporter Chrissy Clark on Thursday evening for exposing a state agency promoting transgenderism to preschool aged children.

The article, “Wisconsin Education Department Promotes ‘Gender Expansive’ Resources For Three-Year-Olds,” describes the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction promoting transgender video resources and books for three to five-year-olds. One video showed parents transitioning their daughter into a boy. Clark co-wrote Tuesday’s article with Daily Caller senior congressional correspondent Henry Rodgers.

Clark tweeted a thread presenting a page of one of the books, which labeled people as “jerks” for not using “they/them” pronouns. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction told Clark in an email that they support all Wisconsin students, which includes trans and non-binary children.

“One of the books calls people “jerks” for not using “they/them” pronouns,” she described. “Best part? The Wisconsin Dept. of Public Instruction DOUBLED DOWN on this and told @DailyCaller that they think this totally appropriate.”

Clark said she attempted to log on to Twitter Thursday evening and learned she had been suspended. She cannot tweet anything until she deletes the tweet. She is currently waiting on an appeal before she deletes the tweet. (RELATED: Twitter Suspends Matt Walsh Over Transgender Tweets)

The platform said she violated the Twitter Rules, which state that a user may not promote violence, terrorism or extremism abuse or hateful conduct. Their hateful conduct policy states that one cannot “promote violence” or threaten people on the basis of their physical characteristics or identities, which includes one’s gender identity.

“You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease,” the guidelines read.

Clark and Rodgers co-wrote another article, published Wednesday, that reported on Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ silence over the promotion of transgender ideology to children. The Caller contacted his office asking whether he believes taxpayer dollars should promote the video show “AMAZE,” which creates sex education content crafted specifically for children, and promoting transgenderism to toddlers. The office never responded despite multiple inquiries and a deadline.

Twitter did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.