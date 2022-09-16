University Of Texas At Austin Spent Almost $300k To Woo Arch Manning: Report

University of Texas at Austin reportedly spent nearly $300,000 in recruiting top high school quarterback prospect Arch Manning in the summer of 2022.

Manning made his first official visit to the school the weekend of June 17, 2022, along with eight other recruits, according to The Athletic. During that time the school provided the recruits with an array of high-end services including airfare, a luxury hotel, multiple food and beverage buffets, and various entertainment options such as TopGolf, all of which totaled around $280,000, the report continued.

“If you’ve never been to something nice before, you definitely got to experience that at Texas,” the father of another recruit said, according to The Athletic.

Manning committed June 23 to play at Texas, which he announced in a tweet.

Texas hosted an additional 14 recruits, not including Manning, the following weekend, during which they spent even more on recruiting amenities, The Athletic noted. The total spent on both weekend cost the school about $630,000, according to the outlet.

Manning, the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, is a five star recruit and the nation’s top overall high school football prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. (RELATED: Recruiting Analyst Mike Farrell Claims Arch Manning Would Be A Three Star QB If He Had A Different Last Name).

Manning is a senior at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, according to CBS Sports.