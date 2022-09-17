Two Deer Filmed Swimming A Mile Off The Coast Of Nantucket

A group of fishermen found two deer swimming off of the coast of Nantucket Monday and caught it all on film.

Both of the bucks were videotaped about a mile off the eastern coast of the Massachusetts island, according to Boston.com.

Island fishermen spotted a somewhat unusual sight off Sankaty on Monday: a pair of antlers poking out of the water. Two bucks were swimming together in open water about a mile off the east end of #Nantucket. pic.twitter.com/hdOp8ekUR8 — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) September 16, 2022

In the video, one deer is larger than the other, suggesting that one may be an adult and the other an adolescent.

The fishermen were out at sea participating in the 19th annual Nantucket Slam which is a fishing tournament held to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, according to the report. (RELATED: Fisherman Catches Strange-Looking Deep Sea Shark In Australia, Experts Disagree On Species)

During the clip, one fisherman emphasized that “it’s freezing cold. That’s radical, man.”

“I’ve never seen anything like that on the water. It was a good mile out, and they were definitely struggling,” one of the fishermen told The Nantucket Current.

One Twitter user was unhappy that there was no attempt to rescue the pair of land animals.

Yes and report that there was no attempt to help them. Surprised they didn’t stick around while they drowned. So sad and avoidable. — Lori Jag (@LoriJag) September 17, 2022

The fisherman did not attempt to retrieve the deer, saying there was “no chance” that they would get onto the boat, according to the report. (RELATED: Deer Carries The Decapitated Head Of Another Deer In Its Antlers In Wild Video)

It remains unclear what exactly happened to the dynamic deer duo.