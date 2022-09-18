‘It Is Time For Us To Coordinate This Humanitarian Crisis’: Eric Adams Addresses New York’s Migrant Surge

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed the national illegal immigration crisis on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday.

An estimated 11,000 illegal immigrants and migrants have been bussed from Texas and Florida to New York, with six additional buses arriving early Sunday morning, according to statements made by Adams in conversation with host Jake Tapper. Tapper asked Adams what his message for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was regarding the busing of illegal immigrants from their states to New York City.

“Well I think it’s a message for the entire country,” Adams told Tapper. “These are two governors who are hiding up some of the actions they’ve done around gun control which is really a proliferation, proliferating our country with guns. It’s what they did with the women’s right to choose. You see, this is their way of covering up what many people have been really concerned about, the erosions of basic human rights.”

Adams then called for coordination over the crisis with illegal immigration. “We’re saying crisis calls for coordination…It is time for us to coordinate this humanitarian crisis that our country is facing,” Adams said. Tapper quickly responded, noting that El Paso, Texas sees an average of 1,700 people crossing over the border illegally every day. (RELATED: Tucker Has A Pitch On Immigration. Wait Till You Hear It)

“Even if you think what these governors are doing is horrific, it seems like you agree: this is a crisis that needs more attention from the Biden Administration,” Tapper responded. Adams was quick to respond, “No. I believe it’s a crisis that needs more coordination from our country. You know, this is one country. This is a country that has always been capable of handling those who are seeking to participate in the American dream, and that coordination should be not only on the federal level, the state level, but even cities to cities.”

