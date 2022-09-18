Post Malone Takes Horrendous Fall On Stage, Fans Left Confused

Rapper and singer Post Malone took a sudden and horrendous fall while performing on stage Saturday night at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Footage of the fall shows Malone’s right leg disappearing through a gap on the stage floor before slamming his chest into the hard surface. Medics and security guards swarmed Malone as he appeared to writhe in pain. Close-up video of the fall shows him screaming in agony and shaking his legs uncontrollably, reportedly from injuring his ribs.

Post Malone fell on stage tonight at St. Louis #twelvecarattour pic.twitter.com/M9A0NfJo85 — Xavier (@xaviierw0lf) September 18, 2022

Malone was in the middle of performing his hit song “Circles” when the fall occurred, apparently caused by a hole in the floor used for lowering his guitar, TMZ reported. He told the crowd he’d be right back, he just needed time to collect himself, TMZ reported. Fans were left somewhat perplexed, as it didn’t look like the kind of injury one comes back from, the outlet continued. (RELATED: Kameron Marlowe Falls Off Stage While On The Biggest Tour Of His Career So Far)

He returned to the stage fifteen minutes later, visibly clutching his chest in pain, but he sang on like the “Rockstar” he is! He told the crowd he was sorry and was hurting so badly he was crying, but someone was kind enough to give him a beer, and he finished up the concert.