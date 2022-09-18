San Francisco 49ers’ Quarterback Trey Lance Suffers Gruesome Injury

Quarterback Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers broke his ankle during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

According to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, Lance will undergo season-ending surgery on Monday. When Lance went down with the injury, Jimmy Garoppolo took over the starting quarterback duties.

Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Trey Lance broke his ankle and will undergo season-ending surgery Monday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022

Trey Lance is getting carted off now. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. Here’s what happened.pic.twitter.com/9yfdxokUU8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 18, 2022

Garoppolo was sharp in the absence of Lance. He threw the football for a touchdown on his first full drive of the game and rushed into the end-zone for another score, according to ESPN. He seemed to pick up right where he left off.

Over the offseason, Garoppolo was benched for the young 22-year-old, Lance. The decision came as a bit of a surprise considering how Garoppolo carried the 49ers to the NFC Championship game just last season. He also played a part in San Francisco reaching and nearly winning Super Bowl 54, back in 2020.

Despite coming up just shy of winning a championship, Garoppolo has consistently won games for San Francisco since he was traded there in 2017. (RELATED: Did The NFL Just Find The Solution To One Of Its Biggest Problems?)

According to Pro Football Reference, Garoppolo is 33-14 as a starting quarterback. He has thrown for 71 touchdowns and 38 interceptions. He has been an above-average QB as far as stats are concerned and wins football games more than twice as often as he loses them.

Will Garoppolo prove to the 49ers front office that benching him for the younger Trey Lance was the wrong decision to make?