‘Thugs And Tyrants’ Have Awakened A ‘Sleeping Giant’: Trump Rallies In Ohio

Former President Donald Trump appeared before a large and energetic crowd Saturday night as he rallied for J.D. Vance and himself in Ohio.

Trump’s rally in Ohio is an attempt to boost Republican J.D. Vance over his opponent, Democrat Tim Ryan approximately fifty days before the midterms. The race could play a major role in determining which political party controls the Senate next year, Fox News reported.

“We are a nation that has lost its way…but we will soon be a great nation again,” Trump declared. “It was hard-working patriots like you who built this country and it’s hard-working patriots like you, who are going to save our country. We will stand up to the radical left lunatics and RINOS and we will fight for America like no one has ever fought before. So with the help of everyone here today and citizens all across our land, we will make America…great again,” he stated.

TRUMP: “But the thugs and tyrants attacking our movement, and there’s never been a movement even close in the history of the United States, have no idea of the sleeping giant that they have awoken.” pic.twitter.com/JQpDPAOnD8 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 18, 2022

“There’s a lot of bad news for our country, but there’s also a lot of hope,” Trump began in video footage of the rally obtained by C-Span. . “We need hope, we need competence because we certainly have not been getting it for two years,” he stated. Trump went on to say that Biden and Democrats in Congress were “ripping apart” the country and tearing the American dream “to shreds.”

Trump broke down the issues facing everyday Americans under the Biden Administration, listing record high inflation, soaring energy prices, supply chain shortages, increased crime, the “disappearing” southern border and increased government spending that is “pouring fuel on the inflation fire.” But Americans will no longer tolerate it, Trump said: “the thugs and tyrants attacking our movement, and there’s never been a movement even close in the history of the United States, have no idea of the sleeping giant that they have awoken.” (RELATED: Dow Tumbles 1,000 Points After Red-Hot Inflation Report)

Trump’s appearance marks his first speech since federal district Judge Aileen Cannon denied a motion by the DOJ to access the classified documents that the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence last month, something Trump alluded to in his speech.

“For six straight years, I’ve been harassed, investigated, defamed, slandered, and persecuted like no other President…” Trump declared. “Yet all I have ever wanted, all we’ve ever fought for is simple – very simply – to make America great again,” he concluded. Despite all of what he has endured, Trump declared “they will never get me to stop fighting for you, the American people.” (RELATED: ‘He Was Standing Up For America’: Think Tank Leader Says The Right Still Needs Trump)