Beyond Meat Executive Arrested For Allegedly Biting Man’s Nose In Road Rage Incident

A Beyond Meat executive was arrested Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, following a road rage incident in which he reportedly bit part of another driver’s nose off.

Doug Ramsey, COO of Beyond Meat, was arrested for third-degree battery and terroristic threatening, according to KARK. Ramsey was reportedly arrested while attempting to leave a parking garage near the University of Arkansas’s football stadium after Saturday night’s game.

Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey arrested for allegedly biting man’s nose after Arkansas college football game https://t.co/6ENilnM6F9 — CNBC (@CNBC) September 19, 2022

The responding officer determined that Ramsey was attempting to leave a parking garage when a Subaru contacted his front passenger side tire. Ramsey then got out of the vehicle and allegedly “punched through the back windshield of the Subaru,” according to the outlet. (RELATED: Man Tracks Down Driver Who Honked At Him, Throws Axe At Victim In Fit Of Road Rage)

The driver of the Subaru also got out of his vehicle, at which time Ramsey reportedly “started punching his body” and bit his nose, ripping part of it off, KARK reported. A witness and the Subaru owner also claim that Ramsey threatened to kill the driver, according to the outlet.

Witnesses in both cars were able to separate the two, according to KARK. Police booked Ramsey into the Washington County jail.

Beyond Meat and the Fayetteville Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.