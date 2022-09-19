The Queen’s Funeral Is Riddled With Meaningful Royal Details

Royal pallbearers carried Queen Elizabeth II’s casket from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral service in the early hours of the morning, Monday.

The processional route was lined with onlookers hoping to catch one more glimpse at the coffin before the late queen is taken to her final resting place, according to TMZ. The mood was somber as onlookers took in the sights of the royal funeral and all the pomp and circumstance that surrounded them. The queen’s crown was placed atop the coffin on a purple velvet pillow.

Every detail in sight was strategically designed to honor the monarch who reigned for 70 years. On top of the coffin lay an oversized floral arrangement composed of a number of carefully selected flowers. Each flower carried a different meaning to the late queen — the myrtle in the floral arrangement was grown from the same myrtle that the queen had intertwined into her bridal bouquet when she married her late husband, Prince Phillip, in 1947, according to Marie Claire.

The coffin was draped in the Royal Standard and had the Imperial State Crown and the sovereign’s orb and scepter on top, according to The Manchester Evening News.

Mourners that lined the processional path paid homage to the queen’s memory by wearing brooches, pins, sashes and hats.

Kate, now the newly named Princess of Wales, accented her all-black outfit with a veil and pearl necklace that was once worn by the queen herself, according to Page Six.

The new Prince of Wales arrived with his father, King Charles III, and Prince Harry rode in a car behind them. He was not permitted to wear his military uniform for this milestone moment, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Celebrities And Dignitaries Pay Tribute To The Queen)

King Charles and his sons walked behind the queen’s casket in a procession form and were joined by his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Kate and her children then joined Prince William, with the children walking behind their parents. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, walked behind them. Prince Louis, William and Kate’s youngest son, was notably absent due to his young age, according to Page Six.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore a pair of earrings given to her by the queen in 2018.

The Royal Military lined the streets in honor of the queen, who had a close relationship with the armed forces and served as their commander-in-chief, according to the BBC.

King Charles fought back his tears as he lay a floral arrangement down in his mother’s memory, alongside a note that read, “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R,” according to TMZ. The “R” is short for “rex,” Latin for “king.”

The new king wasn’t the only one overcome by emotion. Seven-year-old Princess Charlotte broke down in tears during the funeral and was comforted by her mother, Kate, according to Page Six.

Over 2,000 people were in attendance, including dignitaries such as U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, according to TMZ. Israeli President Isaac Herzog and French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife were also present for the ceremony.