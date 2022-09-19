‘Cooking The Books’: Jim Jordan Unveils FBI ‘Domestic Extremism’ Whistleblower Allegations On Tucker Carlson

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that a whistleblower in the FBI had provided information showing that the agency was deprioritizing child trafficking cases to focus more resources on domestic extremism.

“They are juicing the numbers and cooking the books.,” Jordan told Carlson, alleging that FBI agents were working to open more investigations into domestic violent extremism in order to make the threat appear larger than it really was. “They are so focused on this they are willing to pull agency [resources] from child trafficking cases to foster this narrative.” (RELATED: Lawyer Says Dozens Of Trump Supporters Served With Warrants, Subpoenas Seeking 2020 Election Communications)

WATCH:

In a letter posted on Twitter by the Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee, Jordan said whistleblowers had detailed how the FBI had multiple field offices across the country open cases related to the riot at the Capitol, rather than running them through the FBI’s Washington Field Office, allegedly deviating from FBI procedure. Whistleblowers said they were told cases involving “child sexual abuse” no longer had priority, the letter said, and instead prioritize investigations into “domestic violent extremism.”

#BREAKING: New whistleblower information reveals that the FBI is moving agents off of child sexual abuse investigations to instead pursue political investigations. The whistleblower recounted being told that “child sexual abuse investigations were no longer an FBI priority.” pic.twitter.com/EBXrnVWhO6 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 20, 2022

“Previous whistleblowers who came to us and said that they were pressured to label cases as domestic violence extremism,” Jordan told Carlson. “This whistleblower came forward and talked to us about how they’re cooking the books making the numbers seem like there are cases across the country, but they are all related to January 6th. And now what’s happened, today we learned this newest whistleblower has been suspended from his job.”

Jordan referenced Biden’s Sept. 1 speech in Philadelphia, where he labeled Trump’s supporters as a “threat to democracy” after accusing Republicans of embracing “semi-fascism” during an Aug. 25 Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Maryland.

“Nothing should be off the table when it comes to reining in a political Justice Department, which everyone knows is now the case,” Jordan said, adding that President Joe Biden signed legislation that would add 87,000 Internal Revenue Service agents.

The FBI did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.