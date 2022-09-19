New Yorkers Like Immigrants — But Not In Their City!

Watch how Texas and New York respond to illegal immigration into their cities.

The Daily Caller’s Noah Pincus and Jorge Ventura took to the streets of New York City, Dallas and Del Rio to ask the big questions dominating headlines this week: how do New Yorkers feel about immigrants being shipped to their city, and what do Texans think of this move by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott?

Find out their answers here:

Buses and planes full of migrants have been sent from Texas to locations all over the U.S. in the last week. A number of those buses arrived on Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C., doorstep on Saturday, the third load in less than a week.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pursued a similar policy, flying a group of illegal migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a ritzy vacation getaway in Massachusetts. Around 50 individuals arrived, stocked up with contact information for community services, food, snacks, clothing, and other necessities. (RELATED: Kamala’s Basketball Skills Are Almost As Good As Her Handling Of The Border Crisis)

Texas, New York and D.C. are not alone in their struggles to deal with the greatest influx of illegal immigrants in modern U.S. history. In early September, the Arizona Sheriff’s [sic] Association issued a vote of no confidence in U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus in response to the flow of people and drugs into the country.

Want to read more about America’s border crisis? You can check out our latest articles here.