Piers Morgan Says Meghan Markle Being At Queen’s Funeral Is ‘Hard To Stomach’

British broadcaster Piers Morgan said Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appearing at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral Monday was “hard to stomach.”

Morgan made the remarks on Fox News while on the ground in London for the queen’s funeral. He said Markle’s presence at the service was “hard to stomach” for many Brits after she publicly accused the royal family of racism in 2021.

“Of course they’re not a racist family,” Morgan said. “And I think Meghan Markle, by saying that, endorsed by Prince Harry, managed to smear the entire royal family and I find it quite hard to forgive that given she did that right after Prince Phillip was taken into hospital, knowing that none of them were able to respond, because they don’t respond to this kind of thing,” Morgan said. “And the last two years of the queen’s life was constantly having to deal with these two going public, attacking the royal family and the monarchy, which of course is the very institution which she headed and affords them the ability to make all this money.”

“When I see them, particularly Meghan Markle, at all these events this week, I think a lot of British people find it very hard to stomach because they think, ‘Well, you made the queen’s life so difficult the last two years of her life,'” he added.

Meghan accused the royal family of racism in a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. She alleged that the family expressed concern about how dark her son’s skin would be and whether he could receive a royal title. She also claimed her difficulties with the royal family led her to contemplate suicide. (RELATED: ‘Do We Still Want To Believe Her?’: Piers Morgan Slams Meghan Markle For Secret Wedding Claims)

Morgan has been a harsh critic of Meghan since her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. He accused the duchess of Sussex of lying about being suicidal and called the interview “disgraceful.”

“This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family,” Morgan wrote on Twitter at the time. “I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle – but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful.”

A few days after the interview, Morgan stormed off of a “Good Morning Britain” set mid-show when co-presenter Alex Beresford criticized his remarks about Markle.

The queen was reportedly devastated by the racism allegations following the interview and had reportedly been set to ask senior royal officials about the allegations. The allegations arose while her husband, Prince Phillip, was in the hospital after undergoing heart surgery.