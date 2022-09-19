Pilot Killed In Reno Air Races, Sheriff’s Office Says

A pilot died after crashing his small aircraft at the Reno Air Races Sunday, leading authorities to conduct an investigation, the Reno Air Racing Association said.

The plane crashed at Outer Pylon 5 during the third round of the Jet Gold Race, the Reno Air Racing Association said. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter.

“During the jet gold race on the third lap there was a fatal incident at outer pylon 5 today,” the association said. “All other pilots landed safely and race operations for 2022 have been suspended. We express our deepest sympathies to the pilot’s family and friends as well as racers and race fans who make up our September family.”

Footage showed the plane hitting the ground and causing fire to spark from the grass. The plane immediately burst into flames and a ball of smoke.

BREAKING: A plane crashed at the Reno Air Races just now, sparking a fire. Here’s what we know: https://t.co/LmI5QdAUrY pic.twitter.com/6DfRpmnpIB — Ben Margiott (@BenMargiott) September 18, 2022

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the emergency in the area of 13945 Red Rock Road, their office’s statement on the matter said. The office will not reveal the identity of the pilot until the next of kin is notified. (RELATED: Horrifying Footage Shows Small Plane Crash Into Truck Full Of People On California Highway Before Bursting Into Flames)

“The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person is deceased as a result of a plane crash at the Reno Air Races today,” the statement read. “WCSO detectives are currently working the scene with the Medical Examiner’s Office. No names will be released until notification of next of kin.”

At the 2011 event, 11 people were killed and 60 more were injured when a plane crashed into spectators, CNN reported. Organizers of the event assured the public they had made safety improvements approved by the NTSB and continued with the event.