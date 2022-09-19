Police Officer Faints, Gets Taken Away On Stretcher During Queen’s Funeral Procession

A police officer fainted outside of Westminster Abby before the Queen’s funeral Monday, according to reports.

Video footage of the incident shows a police officer laying in the street, in what is described as a fainting incident that took place near Westminster Abbey. The officer collapsed in the morning as the procession passed The Mall in London, near Parliament Square, according to TMZ. He reportedly began to sway back and forth before passing out and hitting the concrete.

The police officer was on duty along with many other police officers and members of the military who had lined the streets for the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin to her final resting place. He collapsed as the guards were changing positions, according to TMZ.

Two police officers immediately rushed to his aid, and were soon joined by paramedics who attended the scene and offered medical care, the outlet continued. The police officer was put onto a stretcher and whisked away, according to TMZ.

There is no word yet on the police officer’s condition, nor about the extent of his injuries, if any, after the reported fall. (RELATED: Hip Hop Star D-Roc Collapses On Stage)

This is not the first fainting incident that occurred during the mourning period for the Queen, TMZ noted.

One of the royal guards fainted and hit the marble floor while holding vigil over the Queen’s coffin Sept. 15. He lost consciousness and was attended to by what appeared to be staff on hand.