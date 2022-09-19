Ukraine Accuses Russia Of ‘Nuclear Terrorism’ After Missile Strike Near Power Plant

Ukraine accused Russia of “nuclear terrorism” after a Russian missile strike landed less than a mile away from a nuclear power plant, the Associated Press (AP) reported Monday.

The plant, South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, is located in an industrial complex along the Southern Bug River, 190 miles south of Kyiv and close to the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk in the Mykolaiv province, The AP reported. Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom indicated that the missile left behind a 6 1/2 foot deep and 13 foot wide hole, according to the outlet.

The strike also damaged over 100 windows and severed three power lines, The AP reported. A nearby hydroelectric plant temporarily ceased operations following the strike.

Energoatom and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry labeled the missile strike as an act of “nuclear terrorism,” The AP reported.

Russian rocket strike today fell 300 meters away from a nuclear reactor of Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant (Mykolaiv region, South of 🇺🇦). A building was damaged, elements of the energy complex were turned off. All nuclear reactors are functioning normally. 📹: @ZelenskyyUa pic.twitter.com/HuZu1NP1VK — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 19, 2022

Energoatom reported that the power units at the plant “are running normally” and that “there were no casualties among the station staff,” according to Reuters.

Ukrainian electricity generation and transmission capabilities have been targeted throughout the invasion and face increasing risks as Putin threatens to bolster attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, The AP reported.

Increased Russian domestic opposition to the invasion recently led to nationalistic calls for more strikes against Ukrainian nuclear plants, the outlet noted. (RELATED: BRYEN: As Putin Loses His Grip On Ukraine, More Critics Mysteriously Die)

The Ukrainian military recently mounted a major counteroffensive, liberating key cities and reportedly uncovering mass burial sites following the retreat of Russian soldiers.