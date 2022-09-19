Migrants Are Sleeping On The Streets In Texas Because Shelters Are Overflowing

Migrants are sleeping on the streets of downtown El Paso as shelters reach maximum capacity amid record high illegal border crossings.

The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura spoke with Venezuelan migrants who have set up camp on the streets, with women and children as young as ten months seeking refuge on the pavement. Most of the migrants told Ventura they are waiting for buses to New York and have been sleeping on the street for at least four days.

One Venezuelan migrant said she and her family are headed to New York because "people say it is where you can most likely work."

Another woman, who has a 10-month old, said she also plans to head to New York because she has “nothing left.”

Another migrant said the locals have been kind and he is glad to be in the U.S., noting locals have provided “resources and necessary items” like food and clothing.

Meanwhile, Democrats have been toying with the possibility of investigation Republican governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas for sending migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard and Vice President Kamala Harris’ home. California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, as well as officials in Massachusetts and Florida, are urging the Department of Justice to investigate the decision to ship migrants out of the Lone Star state, despite the fact that Texas is overwhelmed and does not have the resources to take care of the mass influx.

But Democrats seem to know the struggle of taking in migrants, with Massachusetts activating the National Guard to transport roughly 50 migrants out of Martha’s Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod as state officials coordinate food and shelter for the migrants.