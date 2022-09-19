Colorado Woman Severely Injured After At Least One Cop Leaves Her On Railroad Tracks, Officials Say

A Colorado woman was severely injured Friday night after police detained her inside of a patrol car that was hit by a train.

At around 7:30 p.m., a Platteville, Colorado, police officer located a vehicle near U.S. Route 85 and Weld County, Colorado, Road 38 that was involved in a road rage incident, according to a press release cited by the Kansas Star. When the officer put his lights on behind the car, the 20-year-old Greeley resident pulled over just beyond some train tracks, prompting the officer to stop on the tracks, the outlet noted.

Believing the woman may have a firearm, the officer received assistance from two Fort Lupton, Colorado, officers in conducting a high-risk traffic stop, KMGH reported. They placed the woman in the patrol car, where a northbound train eventually collided with the vehicle, the outlet continued. (RELATED: Police Investigate Utah Bus Driver Who Allegedly Threatened To Shoot Students)

She was taken to a hospital in Greeley and treated for severe injuries, according to KMGH. Neither the police officer nor the crew on the train were hurt, the outlet reported.

Colorado police officers detained a woman in a police car — which was parked on railroad tracks — and a train hit the car with with the woman inside. She was seriously hurt. https://t.co/9XiRK6HmsP — Shelly Bradbury (@ShellyBradbury) September 18, 2022

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, the Platteville police department told KMGH.

Several departments are investigating the incident, with the Fort Lupton Police Department and the Colorado State Patrol investigating the road rage report and the train crash, respectively, ABC reported. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is examining the woman’s sustaining an injury while in police custody, the outlet noted.