Adam Levine Denies Cheating Allegations That Include Naming His Unborn Child After His Mistress

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine denied claims that he had an affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh, according to a TMZ report published Tuesday.

In videos posted to TikTok on Monday, Stroh alleged that she and Levine had a year-long affair. Levine has been married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant with their third child, since 2015.

Stroh claims that Levine even messaged her for permission to name his unborn child after her, according to Global News. In the TikTok video, Stroh shares a number of what she described as screenshots of messages from Levin. The first shows a series of what appear to be Instagram direct messages, in which Levine allegedly wrote, “It is truly unreal how fucking hot you are.”

In another message, which Stroh claims Levine sent her after she had broken off contact with him for several months, Levine allegedly asked permission to name his son after the woman who claims to have been his mistress.

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious,” Levine allegedly said in the screenshot. (RELATED: REPORT: WWE Investigates Claims That Vince McMahon Paid Out $3 Million In Hush Money After Having An Affair)

Levine has pushed back against Stroh and firmly denies having an affair with the model, TMZ reports. However, the famous singer does admit to being out of line in his conduct with Stroh.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” Levine said, according to TMZ.

23-year-old Stroh said she and Levine had been seeing each other for “about a year,” according to her TikTok video, but she didn’t pinpoint exactly when their relationship began. “At the time, I was young, I was naïve and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited,” Stroh said in the video.

The Instagram model claimed that a friend of hers had threatened threatened to sell screenshots of the messages to the tabloids, which Stroh said was the only reason she came forward — to tell her side of the story before the tabloids printed their version of it.

Adam Levine’s camp is responding to rumors that he had an affair, stemming from an Instagram model’s public claims. https://t.co/JnshBBnGYI — TMZ (@TMZ) September 20, 2022

Levine hasn’t provided much insight to the legitimacy of Stroh’s allegations, but he has shared enough to corroborate that at least a portion of Stroh’s allegations are likely true.

“In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” Levine reportedly said, according to TMZ.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make,” the singer added. “I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”