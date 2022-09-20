Cruz: Biden Border Policy Leads To ‘Modern-Day Human Slavery’

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s border policies lead to “modern-day human slavery.”

“It is a humanitarian disaster,” Cruz said on Fox Business’ “Varney & Company.”

“There are tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of children who are being physically assaulted and sexually assaulted by human traffickers,” he continued. “There are thousands upon thousands of women who are being violently raped by human traffickers. If you go down to south Texas and you meet farmers and ranchers, they’ll show you picture after picture of dead bodies they find on their property day after day after day where the traffickers abandon people to die.”

Data released Monday showed that migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border had surpassed two million since Oct. 2021, the start of the 2022 fiscal year. The number of encounters has doubled since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

“It is not humane. It is not compassionate, it’s not a response to our needs of unemployment,” he continued. “This is modern-day human slavery. It is horrific and it is wrong and Joe Biden and the administration, they know and they simply do not care. They are the cause of this misery.”(RELATED: ‘Come To The Biden Cages’: Ted Cruz Targets Biden’s ‘Open Border Policies’ In Fiery Speech)

After traveling to the border in late July, Cruz released a graphic video that described the tragic consequences of illegal immigration.

“The teenage boys work for the gangs in every city in America. And the teenage girls experience much worse than that, with far too many of them human-trafficked into sex slavery,” he said in the video. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are responsible for the worst plague of slavery in America since the Civil War. This is not compassionate. This is not humane. This is barbaric.”