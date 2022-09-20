‘Give Me A Break’: DeSantis Responds To Critics Of Martha’s Vineyard Migrant Flights

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida took on critics attacking him over flying illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, during a Monday night Fox News appearance.

“Sean, it’s really frustrating. You have been covering this,” DeSantis told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “Millions of people since Biden has been president illegally coming across the southern border. Did they freak out about that? No. You had migrants die in the Rio Grande, you had 50 die in Texas in a trailer because they were neglected. Was there a freak out? No, there wasn’t.” (RELATED: ‘Virtue Signaling’: DeSantis Mocks Democrats Complaining About Having To Deal With Illegal Migrants)

“You’ve had criminal aliens get across the southern border and victimized Americans, killing some, raping some. Was there any type of outrage? No,” DeSantis continued. “And then, of course, we know fentanyl deaths are at an all-time high? Where is that fentanyl coming over? It’s coming over the open southern border.”

WATCH:

Liberals denounced DeSantis for sending the flights of migrants to the New England resort town last week, with some demanding a Justice Department investigation over allegations the migrants had been misled. The Daily Caller News Foundation obtained documents showing that the migrants were advised of their destination.

“It’s only when 50 get put in Martha’s Vineyard – which wasn’t saying they didn’t want this, they said they wanted this. They said they were a sanctuary jurisdiction,” DeSantis said. “These are people who were basically destitute and then put in a situation where they could have succeeded, but that was all virtue signaling. Not only did they not welcome them, they departed them the next day with the National Guard. Give me a break!”

DeSantis said the migrants were given information about resources in Martha’s Vineyard and that there were jobs and lodging available there.

“What we have been able to do is show that this border is a disaster,” DeSantis said. “Biden has failed on this as much or more than any other policy and now people are talking about it. We want solutions as Americans.”

