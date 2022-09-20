DOJ Charges 47 People For Stealing $250 Million From Pandemic Children’s Food Fund

The Department of Justice (DOJ) levied charges against 47 defendants for their alleged roles in the biggest pandemic related scheme to date, stealing $250 million from a federally funded COVID-19 child nutrition program.

The company, Feeding Our Future, claimed to be a Minnesota non-profit that fed thousands of children per day; instead, the organization allegedly submitted fake names and ages to the Federal Child Nutrition Program, according to the release, in order to fraudulently receive federal COVID-19 relief funds.

“These indictments, alleging the largest pandemic relief fraud scheme charged to date, underscore the Department of Justice’s sustained commitment to combating pandemic fraud and holding accountable those who perpetrate it,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “In partnership with agencies across government, the Justice Department will continue to bring to justice those who have exploited the pandemic for personal gain and stolen from American taxpayers.”

The sponsored sites, run by the 47 defendants, allegedly relied on shell companies to receive, conceal and launder funding meant children in need. Among the 47, founder and executive director of Feeding Our Future, Aimee Bock, received charges for allegedly orchestrating the entire scheme, the DOJ announced. (RELATED: ‘We’re Going To Find You’: Gov’t Struggles To Prosecute Billions Of Dollars’ Worth Of Covid Fraud)

The fake names and ages, used as place holders for real children in need, were allegedly submitted using false documentation, the DOJ said. Meal counts, child counts and invoices were all falsified by the numerous sites and company as a whole.

Man Charged with COVID-Relief Fraud https://t.co/wli5Fk3kQF — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) February 19, 2021

Members involved with the organization have been charged with obtaining, misappropriating and laundering millions of dollars in program funds intended to cover the cost of serving meals to children. Those involved allegedly used their stolen profits to purchase luxury vehicles, residential and commercial real estate in Minnesota, property in Ohio and Kentucky, real estate in Kenya and Turkey and fund international travel, the release reported.

Feeding Our Future did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

