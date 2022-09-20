EXCLUSIVE: Internal NRSC Poll Shows Mike Lee With Massive Lead Over Evan McMullin

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) has an internal poll showing Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee with a double-digit lead over his Independent opponent Evan McMullin, the Daily Caller has learned.

The polling memo, first obtained by the Caller, shows Lee with a 51-34% lead over McMullin. The Washington Post published an opinion piece by Jennifer Rubin, citing polls that show Lee’s lead over McMullin as much closer. The piece cited a Deseret News poll released in July that showed Lee with a 41% to 36% lead.

The Post also mentioned an internal McMullin campaign poll memo from Impact Research, shared exclusively with the Post, that said “Among likely voters in Utah, McMullin receives 47% of the vote while Lee gets 46%, and just 7% of the vote remains undecided.” (RELATED: ‘Based Mike Lee’ Twitter Account Actually Run By Sen. Mike Lee)

However, the NRSC’s internal polling shows otherwise.

“Mike Lee holds a commanding lead over Evan McMullin. Fifty-one percent of likely voters chose Senator Lee compared to only 34% who chose the Independent challenger. The bottom-line is simple – barring some unforeseen dramatic event, the current dynamic of the race will continue and Senator Lee will be re-elected this November,” the obtained NRSC polling memo states.

READ THE POLLING MEMO HERE:

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“Mike Lee has been a great Senator for the state of Utah and will have a big win in November against fake independent Evan McMullin. Utah families know that Mike Lee will always fight for the conservative principles they hold dear and stand up against the reckless spending and ideology of Washington Democrats,” NRSC Communications Director Chris Hartline told the Caller in a statement. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: NRSC Raised $8.1 Million In April, $156 Million This Cycle)

This survey was conducted by OnMessage Inc. in Utah by telephone interviews. The interviews were conducted from Sept. 13-15, 2022. The survey consists of 700 likely voters and was “stratified to reflect historical voter trends.” The margin of error is plus or minus 3.70%.

The Caller contacted McMullin’s campaign about the polling to which his campaign manager Andrew Roberts said, “If Mike Lee and his party bosses actually believed this poll, they would stop spending millions in special interest dollars on panicked false attack ads.”