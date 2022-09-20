Mariah Carey Releasing Secret Album From The 90s That No One Asked For

Mariah Carey revealed she is releasing a 90s grunge album during a September 2022 interview with RollingStone. The only question left to ask is “why?”

Carey hasn’t released new music in what feels like forever, and most fans are completely fine with that. Christmas is around the corner and in a few short months the world will be unwillingly exposed to her high-pitched, overrated Christmas tunes, which are already torturous enough. Now, the star excitedly reported to RollingStone that she’ll soon be releasing a 90s grunge album that has been in the works for some time, but there’s no real reason to do that.

Mariah Carey has hinted that her secret 1995 grunge album will be released.https://t.co/adOmGgGXoo — NPR (@NPR) September 20, 2022

Carey told RollingStone that her original version of “Someone’s Ugly Daughter” has officially been found and will debut on the grunge album, which was secretly recorded in 1995. She now feels the world should hear it, according to RollingStone. That’s likely because she has no other claims to fame and can’t find any other ways to stay current.

The music diva will receive a multi-million dollar payout when the world plays the crap out of her annoying Christmas carols. She wastes no time at all showcasing her enormous mansion and the endless fashion items and luxurious features inside it on social media. Does she really need to drag out old 90s grunge tunes to generate more money for herself? (RELATED: Mariah Carey’s House Was Robbed And Social Media May Be To Blame)

Are you here for a 90s grunge album from @MariahCarey??? A rock song with some whistle tones sprinkled in? @shalzybean is curious and needs to hear this NOW. https://t.co/NSG0RXU4iH — 105.9 The Region (@1059TheRegion) September 20, 2022

The world isn’t ready for it. Mariah Carey faded into obscurity a long time ago, and resurrecting her old music just isn’t necessary.

If Carey really wants to make a big business move, she might consider surveying her audience to see if anyone is willing to pay her to remain in the shadows that she’s lived in for the past several years. She’d likely make big bucks with the promise to stay silent.