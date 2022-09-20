Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Stops Concert To Kick Out Fighting Fans

Country music star Morgan Wallen stopped his Saturday concert in Wheatland, California, to kick out fans who had gotten into a fight in the crowd.

Wallen was in the middle of singing “This Bar” when he told the band to stop the music, as seen in a video shared on TikTok. “What kind shit’s going on over here?” Wallen asked the crowd, walking to the far end of the stage before telling security, “kick this stupid motherfucker outta here.”

The crowd can be heard erupting into cheers for Wallen’s stern words. He turned back to them and asked, “aright, does anybody else wanna do some stupid shit or are we all good?” The crowd let him know they were ready to carry on with the concert.

Comments on the TikTok video reportedly suggested a man was being aggressive with his wife, so another man stepped in to put a stop to his behavior, according to Country Rebel. Both the husband and wife reportedly ended up in handcuffs, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Embraces Fan Arrested While Wearing His Mugshot)

Wallen is currently in the throws of his sold-out “Dangerous” tour, where he’s stopped more than one show to help fans in distress. He really has become the sheriff of his shows, and I am so here for it!