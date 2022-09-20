NYC Mayor’s Chief Of Staff Resigns Amid Questions About European Travel

Frank Carone, Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ chief of staff, announced his upcoming resignation Monday amid questions about whether his recent cruise in France was taxpayer-funded, according to The New York Times.

Carone told administration officials he would resign by the end of the year, according to the NYT, only hours after Adams refused to answer questions about Carone’s recent European travel. Carone spent some time on a Norwegian cruise in Normandy last month as part of the administration’s research into possibly housing migrants on cruise ships.

Carone, who has served as Adams’ chief of staff since January, said he had always intended to serve for only a year in government and plans to move on to Adams’ campaign, according to the NYT.

The thousands of asylum seekers we have seen arrive in our city came to this country seeking a better life. Sadly though, yesterday, an asylum seeker in one of our facilities took her own life. My full statement: https://t.co/YegImNHb2T https://t.co/fw8MTrHFqY — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) September 19, 2022

“See what I go through?” Adams said Monday when asked about taxpayers funding the cruise. “I answered the cruise ship question already. I’m not going back and forth on that. When there’s something to announce more about a cruise ship idea, I’m announcing it. I’m finished with that. Next question.”

In addition to the French cruise, Carone took a trip to Sweden for a meeting about dyslexia, along with trips to Israel and South Korea, and claimed the travel was necessary to discuss policy issues and find business opportunities for the city, according to the NYT. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Illegal Migrants Flown To Martha’s Vineyard Were Informed Of Destination, Documents Confirm)

Carone frequently meets city elites at Casa Cipriani, a private club on the water in Lower Manhattan, though he says he pays for those meals himself, according to the NYT.

Adams and Carone did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

