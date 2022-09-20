ANALYSIS: New Dem Election Agenda Screws Over Voters In Deep Blue State

In 2020, then-Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo issued a sweeping executive order instituting wide scale mail in ballot voting in her state. The order suspended nearly all deadlines for applications for mail in ballots and took full effect a month after it went public.

Under the order, 55 voters in the state were disenfranchised, according to a report from the Daily Signal reported. The debacle occurred just three days after Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea launched the digital voting aid ExpressVote. For many of the machines, candidates from 2018 were uploaded rather than candidates from this year’s 2022 elections. Even the name of one candidate was misspelled. (RELATED: Wisconsin Supreme Court Limits Use Of Absentee Drop Boxes In Win For GOP)

Voters who then used the machines to cast ballot for candidates not running that cycle were disenfranchised.

Last week, the Board of Elections requested that the presidential primary election be postponed from April 28 to June 2 and that the election take place primarily by mail ballot. I am following the advice of the Board of Elections, and will sign an executive order to do this. — Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) March 23, 2020

“Regardless, the push by the left to ‘expand access’ as much as possible has once again led to a serious, and previously avoidable, voting problem,” Mike Stenhouse, the CEO of the Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity, said. “With so many people handling, coding, uploading, or potentially being able to hack into these vulnerable machines, the potential for corruption, criminality, or human error is enormous.” (RELATED: ANALYSIS: Democrats Are Staging What Experts Say Is An Illegal Federal Takeover Of Elections)

Look how many people have already voted – early, as the races for the state’s top offices continue to unfold: pic.twitter.com/YihDiFYl9w — katherine gregg (@kathyprojo) September 8, 2022

The proclivity for voter fraud or simple human errors when using a digitized voting system is likely why a group of election experts in Georgia urged election officials in the state to replace voting machines and opt for paper ballots instead, arguing that these machines are liable to hacking by political actors.

BREAKING: Target 12 has learned the names of *2018* candidates were inadvertently used for Spanish ballots in the new RI ExpressVote machines being used during early voting The mishap affected up to 55 voters in 4 cities and has been resolved, says BoEhttps://t.co/YIXAJRfx7F — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) September 2, 2022

Total cases on the Heritage Foundation’s Election Fraud Database have reached 1,375 instances.

“The mounting collection of cases continue to disprove the narrative that voter fraud is not real and that further election integrity measures are not needed,” election expert Hans Von Spakovsky said.

Some instances of voter fraud are more obviously intentional and nefarious. For instance, in Louisiana two public officials bought votes in the 2016 and 2020 open primary and general elections. Jerry Trabona and Kris Hart of Amite City solicited others to buy votes for their preferred candidates in these elections. In New Jersey, Frederick Gattuso voted twice in the 2020 presidential election under different names. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Free, Fair And Honest’: Former Trump Spokesperson Praises States’ New Election Laws)

In June, former Democrat congressman Michael J. “Ozzie” Myers bribed judges to stuff ballots for his preferred candidates. One of the election judges Myers bribed, Domenick J. Demuro, “advanced his political and financial interests through fraudulent and corrupt means.”

Rank choice voting is another example of a voting system supported by Democrats that gives ample room for unfair voting outcomes, such as disenfranchising certain voters, even if by accident. (RELATED: YouTube Suspends Steven Crowder’s Show Alleging ‘Misinformation’ In Kari Lake Interview)

While Democrats claim that concerns over voter fraud amount to grave threats to democracy, the evidence shows that instances of voter fraud, while not exactly rampant, do represent a significant risk to confidence in American elections.

Democrats such as California Governor Gavin Newsom have made mail in voting measures adopted during the pandemic permanent. California joins several other states, including Oregon, Washington, Colorado and Hawaii, which have adopted mail-in voting permanently. An executive order from the Biden administration in September 2021 sought to use the federal government to increase opportunities for mail in voting. In fact, they claimed efforts to curb mail in voting were racist.

“Voters of color are more likely than white voters to face long lines at the polls and are disproportionately burdened by overly restrictive voter identification laws and limited opportunities to vote by mail,” a White House fact sheet read.

Democrats are encouraging a system of voting which is ripe for exploitation by sinister bad actors. Rhode Island is only a microcosm of the sort of fraud that might occur nationwide if Democrats get their way on election law.