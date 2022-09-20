’Stop This Abuse’: Two Dozen State AGs Blast Credit Card Companies For Tracking Gun Purchases

The attorneys general for two dozen states wrote a letter criticizing three major credit card companies for adopting a code to track gun store purchases Tuesday.

The state AGs of Tennessee, Montana, Alabama, Kentucky and several other states sent the letter in response to a subcommittee of the International Organization for Standardization’s (ISO) approval of a special code to monitor credit card transactions at gun stores.

“We, the undersigned Attorneys General, write to express our concerns about the legality of recent actions you have taken or are considering taking at the behest of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO),” State AGs said in the letter, sent to the CEOs of American Express, Mastercard, and Visa. (RELATED: ‘Authoritarian’: Republicans React To Biden Admin’s VA Office Offering Abortion Services)

“Recently, the ISO voted to create a Merchant Category Code for gun stores to use when processing credit and debit card transactions. The move was prompted by years of pressure from ideologues and accomplished via an application by the union-owned Amalgamated Bank. Troublingly, some of you have already begun implementing this new policy.”

Financial firms such as Amalgamated Bank have backed the move with support from Democrat senators, which the AGs note could carry legal liabilities over possible violations of Americans’ constitutional rights.

“Press releases from public officials make clear that the new merchant code was created and adopted in concert with various state actors, which may additionally create the potential for both civil and criminal liability for conspiracy to deprive Americans of their civil rights.”

Second Amendment & ISO Merchant Code Multistate Letter by Sarah Weaver on Scribd

The signers of the letter warned the CEOs of the credit card companies they would “marshal the full scope of our lawful authority” to oppose the measure.

“Please keep that in mind as you consider whether to proceed with adopting and implementing this Merchant Category Code.”

I am proud to be leading my House Republican colleagues in demanding answers from credit card companies about why they are tracking the information of law-abiding gun owners. This infringes on our Second Amendment rights, which I will always defend. https://t.co/uimFHNQ8vS — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) September 16, 2022

The letter was sent a day after Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall and 11 other Republicans sent a similar letter to the credit card companies.

“If you are intent on abusing that influence you will leave Congress no choice but to intercede on behalf of our constituents and all of the law abiding Americans who will not stand by as large banks and the payment networks that serve them do an end run around their constitutional Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms,” the Senators wrote in the letter.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to the same credit card companies voicing concern with the special code Tuesday.