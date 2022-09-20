Cruz Announces Nationwide Campaign Tour Ahead Of Midterms

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas announced a month-long national campaign tour in support of GOP candidates running in November’s midterm elections Tuesday.

Cruz will travel to 17 different states beginning on Oct. 1 and ending on Nov. 4, four days before election day, according to a report by Politico. His schedule includes travel to Ohio, Arizona and Georgia – three states crucial to Senate Republicans’ hopes to win a majority in November – where he will campaign for candidates J.D. Vance, Blake Masters and Herschel Walker.

He will also visit Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, which will host the first three state primary contests for the 2024 presidential election. In New Hampshire and Nevada, Cruz will campaign for retired Gen. Don Bolduc and former Attorney-Gen. Adam Laxalt, GOP candidates who are challenging Democratic Sens. Maggie Hassan and Catherine Cortez-Masto, respectively, as well as several House candidates.

Cruz’s tour is being sponsored by Truth and Courage, a pro-Cruz Super PAC that previously organized conferences that Cruz headlined in Atlanta and Milwaukee, during which he campaigned for Republican Senate candidates Herschel Walker and Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

Cruz has suggested that he has not decided whether to run for president in 2024, insisting that any decision to run will be affected by former President Donald Trump’s decision to do so. Cruz ran against Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential primary, where he came second and won the Iowa caucuses, and participated in Trump’s legal efforts to change the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“There are a lot of candidates out there feeling their oats and boasting, ‘I’m running no matter what. I don’t care what Donald Trump says.’ Anyone who says that is lying. That’s an idiotic statement for someone to make who’s actually thinking about running,” Cruz told the Washington Examiner. Cruz will also be up for re-election to a third Senate term in 2024.

Trump currently leads most opinion polls among potential Republican 2024 contenders, gaining 53% of first-preference votes in a recent MorningConsult poll sponsored by Politico. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came second with 16%, while Cruz was ranked fifth, with 3% support.

Cruz’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

