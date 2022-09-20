Viral Daily Caller Video Shows How Different Texas Is Versus NYC On Immigration

A Daily Caller video showing key differences between some Texas and New York City (NYC) residents’ mindsets about illegal immigration went viral Monday after its release.

The video “New Yorkers Like Immigrants: But Not In Their City!” showcased Daily Caller’s Noah Pincus and Jorge Ventura interviewing people in the streets of NYC, Dallas and Del Rio, asking them about their thoughts on immigration and Abbott’s recent bussing of migrants from Texas to NYC. (RELATED: New Yorkers Like Immigrants — But Not In Their City!)

South Texas Residents React to Liberal Mayors :

‘IF YOU’RE NOT GOING TO RETURN THEM TO THEIR COUNTRY BUS THEM’ Spoke to residents in Del Rio who sounded off on NYC and DC mayors on saying they don’t have the resources to deal with migrants @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/H8hTpFPOaL — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 16, 2022

“We’ve been overrun and it’s been going on a for a while,” a man told Ventura in Texas. “It’s a real problem.”

New Yorkers gave a seemingly more welcoming answer, with one caveat. “I do want immigrants to come to America…” an NYC man told Pincus in the video, “but [to] New York City? I don’t know,” he concluded.

Texans argued to Ventura that their state does not have the resources to maintain migrants and that the sanctuary cities that invited them to the U.S. should be more accommodating.

“[New York is] a sanctuary city. They have plenty of resources,” a Del Rio, Texas, woman said. “It’s our taxpayers’ money. It’s time the other states took responsibility too; we’re all one nation.”

New Yorkers made a similar argument that their city cannot adequately maintain migrants and that other states should accept the migrants despite blue states supporting the influx.

“The city is packed. They do have to protect the interests of the people who do live here already,” a person in NYC told Pincus. “At the same time, it is a balance.”

“It’s just such a f*cking disgrace that we can’t get together and try to help in a way that’s healthy for everybody,” a different NYC man said.