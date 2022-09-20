Woody Harrelson And Bill Maher Get High AF And Rip Apart “Big Government” And “Big Pharma”

Actor Woody Harrelson joined Bill Maher on his “Club Random” podcast on Sunday, where they both got pretty stoned and shredded “Big Government” and “Big Pharma.”

Maher and Harrelson passed a “clove cigarette” — actually a massive joint — back and forth as they spoke on the podcast. Maher made a few funny comments about them both “getting high,” a sentiment echoed by Harrelson later in the show. Perhaps this is why nothing was off limits, with Harrelson calling out Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health officials for not telling people to eat healthy foods in order to have healthy bodies.

They also touched on the Sackler family, Big Pharma’s relationship to the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 vaccines, which led Harrelson to tell Maher that “most Americans would not normally trust the government with helping them.”

“Like, what does the government actually do to help you? They help big corporations, industry,” Harrelson added.

Maher then cited a poll that he said showed Americans don’t trust the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was unclear what polling data Maher was referencing, but trust in both the CDC and the national media has plummeted since 2020.

“Okay, so here’s the CDC promoting that we have to do all of these things, right? I just, I don’t like profiteering in war, you know? Here’s the billions of dollars that have gone to Big Pharma,” Harrelson continued, before returning to his original point. “The last people I would trust with my health is Big Pharma and Big Government, because neither one of those strike me as caring entities.” (RELATED: Bill Maher Slams Liberals Who ‘Want To Abuse History To Control The Present’)

Maher called his friend a “redneck hippie,” in response to his statements, but largely agreed with every point Harrelson made. You can watch the full episode below, and I highly recommend it.