World’s Leading Trans Org Says There Is No Minimum Age Recommended For Trans Surgeries And Hormones

A co-author of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health’s (WPATH) guidelines admitted that the organization removed minimum age recommendations for its “gender-affirming” care guidelines to protect practitioners who disregard their guidelines from lawsuits.

Amy Tishelman, the author of the “Child” chapter in the WPATH’s 8th edition guidelines, said during an annual conference that WPATH removed its minimum age recommendation for “gender-affirming” hormones and surgeries so that practitioners won’t “be sued because they weren’t following exactly what we said.”

“We were thinking, and it was scary for me, about the potential uses of the chapter for legal and insurance contexts,” Tishelman added. “What we didn’t want to do was create a chapter that would make it more likely that practitioners would be sued because they weren’t following exactly what we said.”

“We wanted there to be some clinician judgment without being at risk for being held in court for not sticking completely to these standards,” she continued. “So, we did write them in a way I think so that there is leeway, that we recommend things, but we suggest that clinicians use their judgment about what to do in therapy situations and in assessment situations so that they can use individualized clinical judgment and not face malpractice suits.”

Tishelman works at Boston Children’s Hospital as a clinical psychologist, though she previously worked in the hospital’s Gender Multispecialist Service program, according to her LinkedIn. (RELATED: Boston Children’s Hospital Updates Standards After Offering Sex Change Surgeries To Teens)

The psychologist co-authored the standards for the WPATH Standards of Care 8th edition, which was published on Sept. 6, 2022. On Sept. 15, the organization issued a correction removing the sections that provided “minimal ages for gender-affirming medical and surgical treatment for adolescents.”

WPATH now suggests that both puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones can be administered when girls and boys are approximately 11 years old, but leaves room for medical professionals to provide those treatments to younger children.

