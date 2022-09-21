Politics

Crowd Protesting Anti-Puberty Blocker Activist Doesn’t Seem To Realize He’s Standing Right In Front Of Them

Sarah Weaver Staff Writer
A group of protesters decried activist Chris Elston as a Nazi, seemingly unaware that Elston himself was standing in front of the crowd filming them.

The group was gathered at the Cranston Public Library in Rhode Island, where Elston was attending as a featured speaker on a panel to discuss “What Your Kids Learn About Gender in School” put on by the Independent Women’s Network (IWN). (RELATED: Here’s A List Of Some Consumer Brands Committed To A Woke Agenda (In Case Conservatives Want to Start Avoiding Them))

“They came to decry me as a Nazi, but none of them knew I stood mere feet away, center stage, filming them,” Elston, who goes by “Billboard Chris” online, said.

IWN said in a Facebook post that protesters at the event disrupted the talk.

“What should’ve been a respectful discussion turned into anything but. Being pro-kid and standing against gender ideology, Nicole Solas and her IWN chapter were threatened with violence. Hundreds of protesters, including some with a history of violence, turned up outside the library,” the group said.

It is not clear if the protesters were affiliated with a particular group.