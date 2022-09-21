Ashton Kutcher And Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Your Place Or Mine’ Rom-Com Promo Is As Cheesy As It Gets

Romantic comedies are known to be the cheesiest of all the different movie genres, but Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon just took ‘tacky’ to a whole new level with the promo for their upcoming film.

Kutcher and Witherspoon recorded a promotional video for “Your Place or Mine,” which is soon to be released on Netflix, but they didn’t do the movie any favors. The movie stood a far better chance of succeeding before these two stars exchanged in meaningless banter in the teaser, displaying lame delivery and poor acting.

The entire video consists of Kutcher and Witherspoon patting one another’s egos in an overly scripted advertisement that can only be described as an epic fail.

It starts off with Kutcher and Witherspoon on the phone with one another, seemingly in their respective homes. Kutcher asks Witherspoon who she would record a rom-com with if she could select anyone.

“Cary Grant. Tom Hanks. You know what I’m saying?” Witherspoon said. “Who would you want to make a romantic-comedy with? Anybody,” she asked Kutcher.

“Reese Witherspoon,” Kutcher said.

Aside from the obvious fact that it was a far-too-tacky line, the delivery was lacking and non-humorous. Both Witherspoon and Kutcher gave off high school drama class vibes. The script appeared overly rehearsed and not at all comical. (RELATED: REPORT: These Top Celebrities Took Advantage Of PPP Loans In Spite Of Their Wealth)

The video got more and more painful to watch as it went on. Witherspoon continued to lay on what seemed to be sarcasm, saying, “Ashton, that is so sweet! That is literally the nicest thing you’ve ever said to me.” The tone of her voice was overly dramatic and annoying, at best.

If this was the best they could do in the promo, there’s no hope in hell the movie will be worth sitting through.

“Your Place or Mine” is about two friends who are polar opposites. The characters, Debbie and Peter, swap homes for a week and embark on a series of unexpected adventures, according to People. The movie also stars Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, Tig Notaro and Steve Zahn.