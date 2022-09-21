‘Political Hit Job’: Bill Barr Rips Letitia James Over Trump Lawsuit

Former attorney general Bill Barr called Democrat New York attorney general Letitia James’ lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his three oldest children, the Trump Organization and two associates a “political hit job” Wednesday.

James sued Trump for allegedly falsely inflating his net worth by billions “to unjustly enrich himself and to cheat the system,” with the assistance of Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric and former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg and its controller Jeffrey McConney.

Barr ripped the decision as a “political hit job,” noting James that campaigned on nailing Trump, during an appearance on Fox News.

“It’s hard for me not to conclude it’s a political hit job, and this is a woman who campaigned for office saying promising she was going to go after Trump, which I think is a tremendous abuse of office to go head hunting and targeting individuals. So I think she was targeting Trump, and this is after three years a civil lawsuit, the gist of which is when the Trump organization borrowed money, Trump personally guaranteed those loans.”

“I’m not even sure she has a good case against Trump himself, but what ultimately persuades me that this is a political hit job is she grossly overreaches when she tries to drag the children into this. Yes, they had roles in the business, but this was his personal financial statement, it was prepared by the CFO, accounting firms were involved in it.” (RELATED: Trump Pleads The Fifth In New York AG Deposition)

“This looks to me like gross overreach, which I think is going to end up backfiring on them. I think it will make people sympathetic for Trump, another example of people piling on because of Trump derangement syndrome, you know, the strong entire to punish him.”

Barr isn’t the only one calling the entire investigation politically charged. CNN’s Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig said in August that James “politicized this investigation.”

“She campaigned on ‘vote for me and I’ll nail Donald Trump.’ She had fundraised on it so that is not a ridiculous fear for him to have,” Honig said.

Barr and his former boss have publicly sparred, with the former criticizing those on the right for “pandering to outrage” after the unprecedented raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Barr later said he thought it was “totally wrong” for Trump to claim that he can bar the Department of Justice from reviewing the documents seized.