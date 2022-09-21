Protestors Block Busy Roadways Around Boston During Morning Rush Hour, Police Arrest 15

Massachusetts State Police and Boston Police arrested a total of 15 climate activists reportedly blocking multiple key roadways throughout the city during Wednesday’s morning commute.

The climate activist group, Extinction Rebellion Boston, mustered its members to block numerous busy traffic areas around the city, including a bridge, to protest the use of fossil fuels, according to a report by Boston.com.

Extinction Rebellion spread the word to rally activists to participate in the early-morning demonstration in an announcement on the group’s website.

The post asked activists to gather around the city at 7:00 A.M. Wednesday to “meet rush hour commuters to make some noise and ‘Stop the Fossil Fuel Industry, Now!’” The statement added that coffee and donuts would be supplied. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Climate Activists Protest In DC, Vandalize Wells Fargo With Black Paint)

Activists sought to disrupt four popular traffic hubs around the city including an interstate highway overpass bridge called the Leverett Circle Connector Bridge and the Seaport Boulevard Bridge near South Boston. Additionally, they also targeted the intersections at Kneeland Street and Atlantic Avenue, according to the report.

Rebels have placed a 40-foot banner on the Seaport Ave Bridge. #ActNow#ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/CS6H0iTlBx — Extinction Rebellion Boston 🐝⌛🦋 (@XRBoston) September 21, 2022

The group stated that “Locations were selected to clog the Central Artery of Boston to prevent employees from getting into the financial district and Seaport,” the outlet reported.

By 8:30 A.M., Boston Police got wind of the traffic-blocking protestors and told commuters to seek alternate routes in a Tweet:

Protest Traffic Advisory: Please be advised that due to a protest, traffic is being diverted at Seaport Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue with protesters blocking one side of the bridge. BPD is on the scene; please seek an alternate route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 21, 2022

Still out here on the bridge! Whose streets? pic.twitter.com/VeiDUcUgq2 — Extinction Rebellion Boston 🐝⌛🦋 (@XRBoston) September 21, 2022

Come approximately 10:00 a.m., BPD announced that two of the demonstrations had been shut down. (RELATED: From China To Europe, Woke Funds Investing In Fossil Fuels And Slave Labor)

Massachusetts State Police arrested five climate activists at the Leverett Circle Connector Bridge, which is a state highway. Each was charged with trespassing on state property, disorderly conduct, and conspiracy to commit a crime, the outlet reported. Specifics on the ten other activists arrested by BPD have not been publicly released as of Wednesday afternoon.

Extinction Rebellion Boston spokesperson Alex Chambers said the demonstrations at large were executed out of “desperation,” Boston.com noted.