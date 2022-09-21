Here’s A List Of Some Consumer Brands Committed To A Woke Agenda (In Case Conservatives Want to Start Avoiding Them)

On Tuesday, Unilever CEO Alan Jope doubled down on his company’s commitment to the woke corporate investing system known as Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG).

Speaking with former Democrat president Bill Clinton, Jope said that “anti-woke backlash is incredibly dangerous for the world” and vowed that Unilever “will not back down on this agenda.” Unilever is home to popular consumer brands such as Dove, Hellmann’s, and Rexona. Several of the British company’s brands are actively committed to a woke agenda, but this trend of corporate wokeness doesn’t stop with Unilever.

Here’s a list of some of the highest profile consumer brands who are actively promoting a woke agenda.

Amazon

The corporate behemoth that brings you overnight shipping and the newest Lord of the Rings spinoff is also engaged in discriminatory race-based hiring practices. Amazon Studios unveiled a new “inclusion policy” in June 2021 that sets percentage benchmarks for casting, such as, “30% white women and non-binary people, 20% men from underrepresented races and ethnicities, 20% women and non-binary people from underrepresented races and ethnicities.” The policy even said they would give “priority consideration” to certain races and sexes.

Coca-Cola

A controversial diversity training from Coca-Cola in 2021 bid employees to “try to be less white.” The course also featured interviews with controversial critical race theory scholar Robin DiAngelo. The company has also been criticized for using sugar sourced from forced labor camps in China.

Johnson & Johnson

During the summer of protests over George Floyd’s death in police custody, Johnson & Johnson’s CEO said white men “need to do more listening.” What’s more, his company’s own policy is to engage in preferential hiring to achieve a certain racial makeup in its management staff.

Nike

The popular sportswear company Nike ran an ad in 2018 which featured former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick made headlines for taking a knee during the national anthem before football games, a move which he claimed was to protest police brutality, but which some criticized as being disrespectful toward the flag and the military. Kaepernick also wore socks which depicted police officers as pigs. Nike’s ad panned over Kaepernick’s face with the words “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Disney

The creator of many a beloved children’s movie has been vocally political recently, and seems to favor the agenda of one side of the political aisle in particular. In March, Disney CEO Bob Chapek publicly condemned Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, which would ban discussion of sex and sexuality between teachers and children between kindergarten and third grade. The company’s statement said, “our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts.”

Statement from The Walt Disney Company on signing of Florida legislation: pic.twitter.com/UVI7Ko3aKS — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) March 28, 2022

Leaked video obtained by investigative journalist Christopher Rufo showed Disney executives touting the company’s “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and promoting the fact that they actively are “adding queerness” into children’s movies and shows.

Ben & Jerry’s

The ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s previously decided to stop selling its product in East Jerusalem, calling the area, “occupied Palestinian territory” in July 2021. In September of that same year, the company released an ice cream flavor called “Change Is Brewing” which promotes “The Squad” member Cori Bush’s bill seeking to defund the police. In 2016, the company publicly stated its support for the radical organization Black Lives Matter.

Kellogg

The cereal company released a LGBT-themed cereal box in May 2021 that allowed kids to choose their own pronouns. Children could choose “she/her,” “he/him,” and “they/them” pronouns, or add their own. For every box of cereal sold, the company donated $3 to the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

Friend sent this to me. I had know idea that Tony the Tiger and the Toucan Sam were dating… pic.twitter.com/FMNS8FBoui — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 24, 2021

Adidas

Adidas issued a blow to female athletes everywhere when it ran a campaign featuring a biological man competing as a woman during March Madness. The commercial featured Brazilian trans volleyball player and activist Tiffany Abreu as part of the company’s “I’m Possible” campaign. The ad bemoans that it is “impossible” to “compete as a trans woman.”

While this is not an exhaustive list of companies with woke agendas, they are perhaps some of the most high-profile examples of beloved American brands that champion causes more aligned with the radical Left than the average American.