EXCLUSIVE: Tim Scott Vows To Take On Liberal Indoctrination In Schools In New Ad

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott will release an advertisement Wednesday that slams teachers’ unions for indoctrinating students with liberal ideas in schools.

The advertisement was first obtained by the Daily caller and is titled “Union Bosses.” In the ad, Scott goes after labor union bosses and says kids are being trapped in failing schools as a result of where they live.

“I know firsthand that with a good education you can accomplish anything in our land of opportunity. But that can’t happen with labor union bosses running our education system, with liberals indoctrinating our children, and with kids trapped in failing schools just because of their zip code,” Scott says in the ad.

“I’m fighting to make sure every parent has a choice and a voice in their child’s education,” Scott added.

The ad comes after Scott introduced the Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their (PROTECT) Kids Act, which requires that government-funded elementary and middle schools let parents know before changing “a minor child’s gender markers, pronouns, or preferred name” as well as before allowing a child to change “sex-based accommodations.”

WATCH:

“No school has the right to hide information about a child from their parents-–period,” Scott told the Caller before releasing the ad. “Yet, with liberal union bosses exerting influence on bureaucrats and administrators, that’s exactly what schools across the country have tried to do. I am standing shoulder to shoulder with parents in the fight for the safety and future of their children.”

Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn introduced legislation Thursday that would end the federal charter for the National Education Association (NEA), the country’s largest teachers union. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Blackburn Introduces Legislation To End Federal Charter For Largest Teachers’ Union In US)

The legislation, first obtained by the Daily Caller, states that the NEA can no longer be considered worthy of its federal charter because it has “drifted substantially from its core mission and has become a massive political operation dedicated to imposing a radical progressive agenda on schools in the United States.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Tim Scott Pressed The Treasury Department Over Inflation, Here’s Their ‘Unacceptable’ Response)

A federal charter provides an organization with the legitimacy of being sanctioned by the U.S. federal government. There are approximately 100 organizations operating under a federal charter, including groups such as the American Gold Star Mothers, the American Legion, and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Scott’s ad will first run online before going to television.