Ginni Thomas Agrees To Jan. 6 Panel Interview

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, agreed Wednesday to provide testimony to the Jan. 6 House Select Committee.

The Committee asked Thomas for her testimony on June 16 regarding “information concerning John Eastman’s plans and activities relevant to” the panel’s investigation, according to a letter previously obtained by the Daily Caller. The Committee is attempting to wrap up its work before the end of the year and is set to reconvene Sept. 28, according to the Associated Press.

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to voluntarily speak with the House Jan. 6 committee, according to her lawyer. https://t.co/dzsZw8PMUj — ABC News (@ABC) September 22, 2022

The letter asked Thomas to turn over “documents and communications referring or relating in any way to plans, efforts, or discussions regarding challenging, decertifying, overturning, contesting, or delaying the results or certification of the 2020 presidential election.” (Disclosure: Thomas did weekly video interviews for The Daily Caller News Foundation until 2018.)

Eastman was allegedly involved with attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to the letter. In June, Eastman published what he says are “email communications” he had with Thomas. (RELATED: Jan. 6 Committee Investigates Newt Gingrich For Allegedly Attempting To Overturn 2020 Election)

“I can’t wait to clear up misconceptions. I look forward to talking to them,” Thomas told the Daily Caller after receiving the initial letter June 16.

Thomas’ attorney Mark R. Paoletta initially responded June 28 to the request by the Committee. “Before I can recommend that she meet with you, I am asking the Committee to provide a better justification for why Mrs. Thomas’s testimony is relevant to the Committee’s legislative purpose,” Paoletta said in the response.

“There is no story to uncover here,” Paoletta’s added. “As she has already acknowledged, Mrs. Thomas attended the rally on January 6, but left well before the President began to speak, and well before any individuals began marching to the Capitol. She held no official or unofficial role in the White House, nor in President Trump’s reelection campaign.”