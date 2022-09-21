‘Why Is He Allowed In?’: Martha MacCallum Grills State Department Spox Over Visa To Iranian Leader

Fox News host Martha MacCallum pressed State Department spokesman Ned Price Wednesday over a visa granted to Iranian President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisolsadati, also known as Ebrahim Raisi.

“I have a couple questions. One is on Iran. With regards to what is happening in Iran right now after the killing of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. There is a lot of outrage in the streets,” MacCallum said. “This is some video I want to play of women burning their head scarves. This act is something that could get them killed, arrested. They’re incredibly brave.” (RELATED: Reporters Clamor For State Dept Spox’s Answer As He Blows Off Their Questions On Foreign Adversary)

WATCH:

“One U.S. activist, Masih Alinejad, who we have spoken to a lot, she is saying to President Biden, ‘Where are you @JoeBiden? You gave a visa to #MahsaAmini’s killer and the murderer of millions of Iranians but are totally silent about the brutality of Raisi’s regime against ongoing protests in Iran.’ She goes on on that. So what do you say to that?” MacCallum asked Price.

Raisi received a visa to speak at the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday, along with other world leaders, including President Joe Biden. Price expressed support for Iranian women protesting after the death of Amini, but MacCallum pressed the question.

“The question is why is he allowed into the United States and why are you at the negotiating table with this leadership that is carrying out these heinous killings?” she asked.

“As host country of the UN, we’re generally obligated to allow in foreign leaders who are attending the U.N. Some delegations are not allowed to go some places. They’re allowed to attend the U.N. We’re generally obligated to do that as the host of the U.N.,” Price said.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

