Man Arrested For Attacking Projector At Turning Point USA ‘Meme Wars’ Event: Report

A man was arrested Tuesday night after attacking a projector at a Turning Point USA “Meme Wars” event, according to Benny Johnson’s account of the events on social media.

Johnson, a former Daily Caller employee, was hosting an event at the University of Iowa about memes when he displayed one of Vice President Kamala Harris. The meme showed Harris exiting her home saying “oh my God I love it!” as a mariachi singer danced in front of the bus and mariachi music played in the background, seemingly in a nod to the migrants that were bused to the Vice President’s home by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier in September.

The original, non-meme video showed Harris’ excitement when she saw her campaign bus during the 2020 presidential election.

The meme seemed to strike a nerve for one man, who walked from the back of the room and kicked in the projector before cursing.

“Racist ass sh*t, f*ck you!” he screamed. “I swear to f*cking God.”

🚨BREAKING: I was Giving a speech about MEMES at the University of Iowa tonight with @TPUSA. A Kamala Harris Meme TRIGGERED the violent LIBS so bad they ATTACKED the *projector* and SMASHED IT to pieces. I told you: The Left Can’t Meme pic.twitter.com/nTwm6ijnV3 — Benny Johnson | Meme-Attack Survivor ✊🏽✊🏿✊🏾✊🏻 (@bennyjohnson) September 21, 2022

Johnson said via Twitter the attacker was arrested, calling it the “first meme-attack-arrest in American history,” to his knowledge. (RELATED: High School Conservative Group’s Meeting Falls Into Chaos After Left-Wing Students Reportedly Force Cancellation)

This violent, meme-hating lib was ARRESTED for attacking the meme presentation I was going. To my knowledge this was the first meme-attack-arrest in American history. Thank you Iowa City Police for protecting the memes! pic.twitter.com/SmAXSoanW1 — Benny Johnson | Meme-Attack Survivor ✊🏽✊🏿✊🏾✊🏻 (@bennyjohnson) September 21, 2022

Johnson said the attack apparently proved “the left can’t meme.”

“We often say THE LEFT CAN’T MEME. Tonight, we proved it,” Johnson said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I was giving a peaceful speech to the University of Iowa Turning Point USA chapter about memes this evening.”

“During our presentation we played a harmless meme of Kamala Harris welcoming a bus full of migrants, set to tasteful mariachi music. That is when a low-T leftist strung-out on pure soy snapped into a violent rage. I watched dispassionately as the libs last drop of testosterone evaporated in an unprovoked kick-attack on an innocent projector,” Johnson continued in the Twitter thread.