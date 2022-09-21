Media

Man Arrested For Attacking Projector At Turning Point USA ‘Meme Wars’ Event: Report

A man attacked a projector displaying memes of Vice President Kamala Harris during a TPUSA event hosted by Benny Johnson [Screenshot/Public/Twitter/Benny Johnson]

[Screenshot/Public/Twitter/Benny Johnson]

Brianna Lyman News and Commentary Writer
A man was arrested Tuesday night after attacking a projector at a Turning Point USA “Meme Wars” event, according to Benny Johnson’s account of the events on social media.

Johnson, a former Daily Caller employee, was hosting an event at the University of Iowa about memes when he displayed one of Vice President Kamala Harris. The meme showed Harris exiting her home saying “oh my God I love it!” as a mariachi singer danced in front of the bus and mariachi music played in the background, seemingly in a nod to the migrants that were bused to the Vice President’s home by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier in September.

The original, non-meme video showed Harris’ excitement when she saw her campaign bus during the 2020 presidential election.

The meme seemed to strike a nerve for one man, who walked from the back of the room and kicked in the projector before cursing.

“Racist ass sh*t, f*ck you!” he screamed. “I swear to f*cking God.”

Johnson said via Twitter the attacker was arrested, calling it the “first meme-attack-arrest in American history,” to his knowledge. (RELATED: High School Conservative Group’s Meeting Falls Into Chaos After Left-Wing Students Reportedly Force Cancellation) 

Johnson said the attack apparently proved “the left can’t meme.”

“We often say THE LEFT CAN’T MEME. Tonight, we proved it,” Johnson said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I was giving a peaceful speech to the University of Iowa Turning Point USA chapter about memes this evening.”

“During our presentation we played a harmless meme of Kamala Harris welcoming a bus full of migrants, set to tasteful mariachi music. That is when a low-T leftist strung-out on pure soy snapped into a violent rage. I watched dispassionately as the libs last drop of testosterone evaporated in an unprovoked kick-attack on an innocent projector,” Johnson continued in the Twitter thread.