Pro Bowl Cornerback Joe Haden Announces Retirement From NFL

Cornerback Joe Haden has retired from the National Football League.

Haden signed a one-day contract with Cleveland on Wednesday to retire as a Brown.

I will always love the Game❤️ pic.twitter.com/1Gy42aUUi1 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) September 21, 2022

Haden was an elite cornerback during his time in the NFL. Throughout his twelve-year career as a member of the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, Haden tallied in over 600 tackles, intercepted 29 passes, and forced seven fumbles. His skills as a tackler and as a pass defender, propelled him to three Pro Bowl selections. In 2013 and 2014, he was voted as an all-star with Cleveland, and then again in 2019 as a Steeler, according to Pro Football Reference.

Prior to getting drafted 7th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft, Haden was crafting out an impressive college football career at the University of Florida. In 2009, Haden was named as an All-American and started at cornerback for Florida’s 24-14 victory over Oklahoma in the National Championship game.(RELATED: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Wide Receiver Cole Beasley For Tom Brady)

In Haden’s seven years playing for the Browns, the team never made it into the post-season. Despite that, Haden was always the best player defensively for them. Regardless of the losing Cleveland suffered through, Haden always showed up and produced for the team. He was one of their few stars that fans could be proud of during his time there. His loyalty to a losing franchise speaks volumes about the kind of player and person he is.

Haden was one of, if not the best players on the football field at every level of play from high school to the pro’s. It would be shameful if he didn’t make it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday, after a solid career in the NFL that spanned well over a decade.