Mysterious Glowing Orbs Seen Above San Diego And Tijuana

Witnesses from Tijuana, Mexico, all the way up to northern San Diego County, California, reported seeing mysterious orbs of light in the sky Monday.

The orange colored orb-like lights started appearing some time around 9:00 p.m. local time and were visible for roughly 30 minutes, witnesses told NBC 7. While it was hard to pin-point their exact location, reports suggest they were hovering out over the Pacific Ocean, the outlet continued.

Witness Jen Harang watched the lights for 20 minutes, noting that they varied in number, but at one point five of them were visible, NBC 7 reported. “One would fade and then another and then another would pop up. Super weird,” Harang told the outlet. “They were very bright.”

View of the lights from PB – helicopter flyby for comparison also #SanDiego #UFO pic.twitter.com/78vPxbmuod — Mitch Dodge (@mitchdodge) September 20, 2022

Another, Kishore Shanmugam, who has lived in the area for nearly 10 years and frequently sees military planes, told NBC 7 that he’d “never seen anything like that ever in [his] life.” He noted that after the orbs departed, one left a small streak and a glow behind it.

The Navy has a large presence in the area, with the Coast Guard telling NBC 7 that it believed the military was conducting drills in the area, but this remains unverified. (RELATED: Pentagon Investigator Claims Military Service Members Experienced Paranormal Activity After Visiting Haunted Ranch)

Similar lights have been spotted in the area before, most notably in June 2022, according to another NBC 7 reported. The orbs spotted on Monday night more closely align with reports from a 2004 encounter with an unidentified flying object/aeriel phenomena (UFO/UAP) described by multiple military witnesses aboard the USS Ronald Reagan.