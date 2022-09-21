‘MyPillow Guy’ Mike Lindell Sues To Get His Phone Back From The FBI

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and his company filed suit against the country and officials Tuesday, demanding that his cell phone be returned after the FBI confiscated it last week.

FBI agents’ phone search and seizure violated Lindell’s constitutional rights, urging the Minnesota U.S. District Court to order that his device and any data accessed from its cell service provider be given back to him, according to the lawsuit. It called for barring federal authorities from accessing or releasing the phone’s information and looped in Alan Dershowitz as counsel for Lindell.

Agents served Lindell the phone’s warrant at a Minnesota Hardee’s drive-thru last Tuesday morning and probed him about matters related to Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, his associate Douglas Frank, Dominion Voting Systems and other subjects, the lawsuit said. Peters currently faces state charges in connection with a scheme allegedly permitting unauthorized access to voting machines, according to CNN. (RELATED: January 6 Committee Hired Consultant Who May Have ‘Huge’ Conflict Of Interest) Warrant documents featured on his show “The Lindell Report” last Tuesday evening indicated investigators looked for evidence of people including Lindell, Frank and Peters allegedly running afoul of federal anti-identity theft and intentional protected computer damage laws, The Washington Post reported. Frank has contended he found secret algorithms used to rig the 2020 election and claimed Trump won. FBI personnel reportedly seized Frank’s phone at an airport Thursday. Lindell’s other counsels and the FBI did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

