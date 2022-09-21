White House Reportedly Frustrated Over How Fox News’ Bill Melugin Is Reporting On Border Crisis

The White House is frustrated by Fox News’ Bill Melugin’s reporting on the border crisis, Politico reported Tuesday.

Several White House and administration officials told West Wing Playbook they are increasingly frustrated with Melugin’s coverage on the border, “arguing that there is an alarmist quality to it, designed to feed political narratives rather than illuminate the actual issues feeding the migrant flow,” Politico reported.

Melugin’s reporting then came under fire for using drones to cover migrants crossing the border, with Politico arguing “the technique gives the story a dramatic visual scale that Fox pundits use to bolster their arguments about the enormity of the problem.” But it’s this type of reporting that has forced White House officials to become “increasingly irritated” by Melugin, according to the report.

.@politico reports that the White House has become “irritated” with me & our @FoxNews team’s reporting at the border. https://t.co/SuJvqzgbey pic.twitter.com/fZiRK46ZRp — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 20, 2022

One administration official told West Wing Playbook the Biden administration complained Melugin’s reporting focuses more so on the number of migrants crossing rather than the root cause of migration. (RELATED: Texas DPS Takes Fox’s Bill Melugin For Helicopter Ride To Cover Border Crisis After Biden Admin Temporarily Banned Their Drone)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily banned Fox News from using drone footage to capture the border crisis in 2021. The FAA issued the two-week flight restriction citing “special security reasons” after the outlet captured thousands of migrants flowing over the border in Del Rio.

Meanwhile, migrant encounters have surpassed 2,000,000 so far in fiscal year 2022, a record high for the Biden administration.