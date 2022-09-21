Wizard Of Oz Remake Will Have LGBTQ Representation, Writer And Director Says

An upcoming remake for the beloved classic, “The Wizard of Oz,” will be taking audiences over the rainbow once more – this time sporting a pride flag.

Writer and director Kenya Barris, the mastermind behind ABC’s “Black-ish,” confirmed that his take on “Oz” will include LGBTQ+ representation to “tell a story that reflects our world,” he said, according to Variety.

“The original was an allegory and a reflection of the way the world was at the time with things like the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl,” Barris told Variety. “Now we’re going to turn a mirror on where we’re at right now and take disparate characters from the LGBTQ community, from different cultural communities and socioeconomic communities, and tell a story that reflects the world. I think this is the best time to do that,” he concluded.

There have been many films that dabbled in the wonderful Land of Oz over the years; “The Wiz” and “Wicked” being among the most popular outside of Victor Fleming’s 1939 classic film that made Judy Garland a star, according to Town & Country.

Barris admits that remaking the film with a modern perspective will not be without its challenges. “I’m nervous,” Barris said, according to Variety. “Hopefully, my movie can last as long as the original does. Hopefully my movie comes out.” (RELATED: POLL: Americans Don’t Want ‘Culturally Sensitive’ Movie Remakes)

Barris’ film for Warner Bros. is not the only “Oz” adaptation currently in the works. New Line announced they too would be off to see the wizard in an adaption based on L. Frank Baum’s book and directed by Nicole Kassell, according to Town & Country.

“While the 1939 musical is part of my DNA, I am exhilarated and humbled by the responsibility of re-imagining such a legendary tale. The opportunity to examine the original themes —the quest for courage, love, wisdom and home — feels more timely and urgent than ever. These are profoundly iconic shoes to fill, and I am eager to dance alongside these heroes of my childhood as we pave a newly minted yellow brick road!,” Kassel said in a statement last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.